Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said that US President Donald Trump had let European countries down by striking a deal with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by Idnes.CZ, according to UNN.

Details

He also hinted at a deal between Trump and the Kremlin leader concerning supplies of Russian oil to the US market.

I think we all want peace. I am not saying that peace means agreeing with some Russian notions, but the fact remains: the war is ongoing - Babiš added.

Other Czech politicians also opposed the deal.

Making concessions to a dictator is always counterproductive - said STAN movement chairman Vít Rakušan.

Czech Republic refuses to sell L-159 attack aircraft to Ukraine, "they are more needed by the Czech army" – Prime Minister Babiš

Trump is not aware - added TOP 09 leader Matěj Ondřej Havel.

Babiš also mentioned Ukraine in connection with the EU's future budget.

Of course, I am also annoyed that the European budget provides for 100 billion euros for Ukraine. This money should have been lent and should not be included in the multiannual financial programme, where the member states do not have sufficient funds. In my opinion, these funds should be outside this system. In any case, the Czech Republic will not guarantee this - he added.

We remind you

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš called Russia an aggressor and called for negotiations.