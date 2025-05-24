Trump is still patient with Putin, despite the fact that he has not made any deals - Axios

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.
10:54 AM • 9454 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 34200 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 30970 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 100069 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 97876 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 70854 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 80816 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68885 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53492 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 52491 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.6m/s
70%
748mm
Popular news

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

May 24, 07:54 AM • 20393 views

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

May 24, 08:07 AM • 17354 views

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

May 24, 08:42 AM • 17904 views

In Kyiv, during a massive Russian attack, a man shot himself in the temple in a shelter - police

09:37 AM • 10638 views

Pentagon may downgrade status of Ukrainian department - Defense News

09:49 AM • 10130 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 34200 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 100069 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 182400 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 276053 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 356530 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kash Patel

Vitali Klitschko

Joe Biden

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Kyiv

Donetsk Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

United Kingdom

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 16059 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 17023 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 22755 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 29895 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 32204 views
Actual

The Guardian

Financial Times

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Trump is still patient with Putin, despite the fact that he has not made any deals - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

Trump changed his position on Ukraine to please Putin. The White House hopes that Putin will take steps towards an agreement, despite the reluctance of the Russian Federation to make concessions.

Trump is still patient with Putin, despite the fact that he has not made any deals - Axios

United States President Donald Trump has repeatedly changed his position on Ukraine to accommodate Russian President Vladimir Putin, even though the Russian dictator has given little in return. At the same time, officials in the White House still hope that Putin will take steps towards a peace agreement, Axios reports, UNN writes.

Details

Trump's critics argue that he is being deceived - that Putin has no intention of making peace. But White House officials tell Axios that they still believe Putin is going to take tangible steps toward a deal.

So far, Trump has given Putin much of what the Russian president had hoped for: no ceasefire, no sanctions, division within NATO, and considerable freedom of action from a US leader not known for his patience.

From time to time, Trump has admitted that Putin might "hook me up" and even threatened sanctions or duties if Putin continues to obstruct the peace process.

But after speaking with Putin on Monday, Trump showed more respect for Putin than ever - dismissing calls for sanctions, stepping away from the role of mediator in favor of a format Putin prefers, and proclaiming Russia's willingness to express its demands for peace as a diplomatic coup.

Trump has offered to hold peace talks at the Vatican, and White House officials have said the Russians will arrive with a "peace memorandum" outlining Moscow's vision for a ceasefire and a broader deal to end the war.

Trump plans to attend the NATO summit in June23.05.25, 05:56 • 3480 views

But on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, while confirming that Russia is preparing such a document, rejected the idea of a meeting in the Vatican, saying it would not be an appropriate place for a meeting between two Orthodox Christian countries.

For now, Ukrainian officials say they have no information on when and where the next round of talks will take place after the first meeting a week ago in Istanbul.

Russia carried out one of its largest drone and missile attacks on Kyiv to date on Saturday night, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed it proved Putin was prolonging the war and urgently needed additional sanctions.

The UK and the EU announced new sanctions against Russia this week after Putin again rejected Trump's ceasefire proposal. They had hoped the US would join, but Trump refused.

Trump's respect for Putin after Monday's conversation puzzled allied leaders who later joined a conference call with him.

As Moscow continued to slow down the peace process, which in Trump's initial words would be completed within 24 hours, the US president seemed more inclined to abandon the talks altogether than to harshly attack Putin.

Addition

According to the WSJ, Trump told European leaders that Putin does not want peace because he thinks he is winning. Trump also offered to hold talks between Ukraine and Russia at the Vatican.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarNews of the World
White House
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Istanbul
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Vatican City
Kyiv
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$108,962.70
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,558.27