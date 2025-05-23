Trump plans to attend the NATO summit in June
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump plans to attend the NATO summit in The Hague, according to the Dutch Prime Minister. The summit will focus on increasing Alliance members' spending on military needs.
US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he plans to attend the June NATO summit in The Hague. This was stated by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, UNN reports with reference to X-account of the government official and the publication Bloomberg.
Just had a friendly conversation with Donald Trump. We discussed preparations for the upcoming NATO summit, which will take place next month in The Hague. I emphasized that it is a great honor for the Netherlands to be able to host him and all our NATO allies.
According to the publication, the Dutch Prime Minister's comments followed Wednesday's visit to meet with Rutte, who previously served as head of the Dutch government.
Bloomberg notes that the summit, which will take place on June 24-25 in The Hague, the hometown of Mark Rutte, will be devoted to the formal adoption of a new minimum spending target for the entire bloc. In particular, Alliance members have already made progress on plans to meet Trump's requirement to spend 5% of GDP on military needs.
Let us remind you
The United States of America urges NATO to develop specific measures to achieve the target level of defense spending of 5% of production. Particular attention should be paid to the development of "hard defense capabilities".
The USA are against inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24, diplomatic sources told ANSA news agency.
Trump to attend G7 summit in Canada - White House22.05.25, 19:40 • 2172 views