Trump to attend G7 summit in Canada - White House
The White House has announced that Donald Trump intends to attend the G7 summit in Alberta from June 15 to 17. Trump had previously expressed doubts about the need for his participation.
US President Donald Trump plans to attend the G7 summit next month in Canada. This was announced by the White House on Thursday, putting an end to questions about whether he would miss the annual meeting, UNN reports with reference to CNN.
White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt said that Trump plans to attend the meeting from June 15 to 17. The conference is to be held in Alberta.
During Trump's first term, G7 summits were often marked by disagreements between the US president and his fellow leaders on trade and geopolitics. He doubted whether his presence was really necessary. Earlier this month, the White House refrained from promising to attend the June conference.
But this week, Trump said that he believes that the participation of the United States in the summit is important - even if he argued that the group would be improved if Russia were allowed to return (Moscow was excluded from the group after the annexation of Crimea in 2014).
"It used to be the G8, but they brilliantly kicked Russia out. It would be much better if Russia was there, you know?" Trump said in the Oval Office on Wednesday.
The G7 includes the USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.