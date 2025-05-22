Trump said that excluding Russia from the G8 was a mistake
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that the decision to exclude Russia from the G8 was a mistake. He also did not rule out the participation of the United States in the G20 summit, which will be hosted by South Africa.
The decision to exclude Russia from the Group of Eight (G8) was a mistake. This opinion was expressed by US President Donald Trump during a meeting with President of the Republic of South Africa (RSA) Cyril Ramaphosa, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the decision to exclude Russia from the G8 was "brilliant."
It would be much better if Russia was in it. You know, many people may say: "Oh, it sounded like if Russia was in (G8 - ed.) you might not have had this war." And if you had a different president, you wouldn't have had a war either
He also did not rule out the participation of the United States in this year's Group of Twenty (G20) summit, which will be hosted by the Republic of South Africa, and called Washington a key player for both the G7 and the G20.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated during a hearing in the Senate that "we decided not to participate."
Let us remind you
In February, US President Donald Trump already stated that he would like Russia to return to the G7, noting that the exclusion of Moscow was a mistake.
Russia was a member of the G7 club of industrial democracies, then known as the G8, until Moscow was excluded after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
