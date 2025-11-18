Trump does not rule out ground operation in Venezuela and is ready to talk to Maduro

US President Donald Trump stated that he does not rule out the possibility of American troops conducting a ground operation in Venezuela. At the same time, he expressed readiness to speak by phone with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. This is reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast from the White House.

Details

During a conversation with journalists, Trump was asked if he could completely rule out the participation of American troops in Venezuela. To this, the president replied:

No, I'm not ruling it out. I'm not ruling anything out. We need to deal with Venezuela. They've dumped hundreds of thousands of people into our country from prisons... a year ago millions of people were coming across our border and many of them were from Venezuela. Including the Trinidad and Tobago gang - Trump said

He added that he has warm feelings for Venezuela and its citizens, but, according to him, "what Biden and the Democrats did to this country is unforgivable."

Journalists also reminded the president of his statement yesterday that Maduro is seeking contact. In this regard, the US President was asked if he was ready to personally speak with the Venezuelan leader.

"Yes, I would probably talk to him, yes. I talk to everyone," the American leader replied.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that tensions between the US and Venezuela are rising due to the deployment of the aircraft carrier "Gerald R. Ford" to the shores of South America.

Venezuela announced the launch of "Independence Plan 2025," which envisions "mass mobilization" of military forces in response to US "imperialism." This decision was made after US President Donald Trump's statements about possible ground operations.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called on the people of the United States to cooperate for peace, speaking at a rally in Caracas. He emphasized the unacceptability of endless and unjust wars.

