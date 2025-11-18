$42.040.02
November 17, 04:21 PM
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
November 17, 02:33 PM
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
November 17, 12:28 PM
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
November 17, 07:00 AM
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump does not rule out ground operation in Venezuela and is ready to talk to Maduro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

US President Donald Trump said he does not rule out the possibility of a US military ground operation in Venezuela. He also expressed readiness to talk on the phone with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Trump does not rule out ground operation in Venezuela and is ready to talk to Maduro

US President Donald Trump stated that he does not rule out the possibility of American troops conducting a ground operation in Venezuela. At the same time, he expressed readiness to speak by phone with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. This is reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast from the White House.

Details

During a conversation with journalists, Trump was asked if he could completely rule out the participation of American troops in Venezuela. To this, the president replied:

No, I'm not ruling it out. I'm not ruling anything out. We need to deal with Venezuela. They've dumped hundreds of thousands of people into our country from prisons... a year ago millions of people were coming across our border and many of them were from Venezuela. Including the Trinidad and Tobago gang

- Trump said

He added that he has warm feelings for Venezuela and its citizens, but, according to him, "what Biden and the Democrats did to this country is unforgivable."

Journalists also reminded the president of his statement yesterday that Maduro is seeking contact. In this regard, the US President was asked if he was ready to personally speak with the Venezuelan leader.

"Yes, I would probably talk to him, yes. I talk to everyone," the American leader replied.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that tensions between the US and Venezuela are rising due to the deployment of the aircraft carrier "Gerald R. Ford" to the shores of South America.

Venezuela announced the launch of "Independence Plan 2025," which envisions "mass mobilization" of military forces in response to US "imperialism." This decision was made after US President Donald Trump's statements about possible ground operations.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called on the people of the United States to cooperate for peace, speaking at a rally in Caracas. He emphasized the unacceptability of endless and unjust wars.

Trump claims “progress” in stopping drug supplies from Venezuela15.11.25, 08:27 • 4213 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Mobilization
Nicolas Maduro
White House
Venezuela
Donald Trump
South America
Joe Biden
United States