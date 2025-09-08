Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, in the program "Warrior's Hour," stated that United States President Donald Trump did not send his country a message about stopping the purchase of Russian oil, as reported by UNN with reference to Telex.

"Of course, there was no such message, not even close," the minister commented on the news published in the press.

He added that, in his opinion, there are two groups of European states: one group includes those who insult Russians and at the same time secretly buy oil from them through Asian intermediaries. The other group includes Hungary and Slovakia, which openly, not secretly, buy Russian oil in a way determined by the infrastructure.

Szijjártó noted that two oil pipelines enter Hungary, one from Russia and the other from Croatia, but the latter has less capacity than the combined demand of Hungary and Slovakia, which means it is physically impossible to supply the two countries independently.

"Hungary, due to its infrastructure and physical conditions, can only operate safely in terms of energy if the 'Druzhba' oil pipeline is functioning. The pipeline from Croatia is an excellent additional pipeline, but it cannot supply Hungary and Slovakia on its own," he stated.

Also, according to Péter Szijjártó, it is untrue that the Ukrainian army attacked the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. According to the minister, the attack was directed against the so-called product pipeline between Russia and Belarus.

Additional information

Donald Trump, at a virtual meeting, accused European leaders of financing the war by purchasing Russian oil. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen denied the accusations, emphasizing a significant reduction in imports.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU would destroy Hungarian farmers and undermine food security. Budapest will block the opening of the first cluster of accession negotiations for Ukraine to the European Union.