12:50 PM • 7122 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 31097 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 23390 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 20573 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 23433 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 25054 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 25938 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29187 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 41189 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 63067 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 139878 views
Trump did not signal that Hungary should stop buying Russian oil - Szijjártó

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó denied reports about Donald Trump's demands to stop buying Russian oil. He emphasized that Hungary and Slovakia openly buy Russian oil due to infrastructural peculiarities.

Trump did not signal that Hungary should stop buying Russian oil - Szijjártó

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, in the program "Warrior's Hour," stated that United States President Donald Trump did not send his country a message about stopping the purchase of Russian oil, as reported by UNN with reference to Telex.

"Of course, there was no such message, not even close,"

the minister commented on the news published in the press.

He added that, in his opinion, there are two groups of European states: one group includes those who insult Russians and at the same time secretly buy oil from them through Asian intermediaries. The other group includes Hungary and Slovakia, which openly, not secretly, buy Russian oil in a way determined by the infrastructure.

Szijjártó noted that two oil pipelines enter Hungary, one from Russia and the other from Croatia, but the latter has less capacity than the combined demand of Hungary and Slovakia, which means it is physically impossible to supply the two countries independently.

"Hungary, due to its infrastructure and physical conditions, can only operate safely in terms of energy if the 'Druzhba' oil pipeline is functioning. The pipeline from Croatia is an excellent additional pipeline, but it cannot supply Hungary and Slovakia on its own,"

he stated.

Also, according to Péter Szijjártó, it is untrue that the Ukrainian army attacked the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. According to the minister, the attack was directed against the so-called product pipeline between Russia and Belarus.

Additional information

Donald Trump, at a virtual meeting, accused European leaders of financing the war by purchasing Russian oil. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen denied the accusations, emphasizing a significant reduction in imports.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU would destroy Hungarian farmers and undermine food security. Budapest will block the opening of the first cluster of accession negotiations for Ukraine to the European Union.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Fake news
Belarus
European Commission
Donald Trump
European Union
Croatia
Slovakia
United States
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine