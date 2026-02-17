Trump called Governor Newsom's deal with Great Britain an inappropriate interference in US foreign policy

President Donald Trump expressed sharp dissatisfaction with the clean energy cooperation agreement that California Governor Gavin Newsom signed with the government of Great Britain. Politico reports this, writes UNN.

The White House regarded this step as an attempt by the state to conduct its own foreign policy bypassing the federal government, which, according to the administration, violates constitutional norms.

The dispute surrounding Sacramento's "climate diplomacy" became another stage of confrontation between Republican Washington and Democratic California.

Accusations of undermining federal powers

Trump stated that Gavin Newsom does not have the legal right to conclude international agreements concerning the energy sector and trade relations. The President emphasized that such initiatives only create confusion among US allies and hinder his plans to expand fossil fuel production. The administration has already instructed the Department of Justice to check the legality of the agreement for compliance with the provisions on the exclusive right of the federal government to conduct international affairs.

It is absolutely inappropriate for governors to travel the world and make deals with foreign countries as if they were presidents. Newsom should be dealing with crime and high taxes in his state, not trying to undermine United States policy. – Trump emphasized.

Newsom's position and London's response

The Governor of California rejected the criticism, stating that the memorandum is a purely technical partnership for exchanging experience in the development of offshore wind energy and energy storage technologies. Newsom's representatives claim that California is the fourth largest economy in the world, and its right to innovative cooperation should not be limited by political disputes in the capital.

The government of Great Britain is trying to distance itself from the internal conflict in the USA, noting that interaction with individual states is a long-standing practice for British business and scientific circles.

We are not going to wait for permission from Washington to save our planet and create new jobs. California has been and remains a world leader in the fight against climate change, and we will continue to work with our international partners to accelerate the transition to renewable sources. – Newsom said in response to the White House's accusations.

