Trump 'betrayed the West' with his 'disgraceful' stance on Ukraine - Hillary Clinton

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Hillary Clinton criticized Trump's position on Ukraine, calling it disgraceful. She stated that attempts to force Kyiv to capitulate to Putin are shameful.

Trump 'betrayed the West' with his 'disgraceful' stance on Ukraine - Hillary Clinton

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sharply criticized US President Donald Trump's stance on Ukraine during her speech at the Munich Security Conference. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The discussion was dedicated to the split within the West and the state of common EU and US values. According to Clinton, the Trump administration's approach to Ukraine is disgraceful, and attempts to persuade Kyiv to an agreement that would effectively mean surrender to Vladimir Putin are "shameful."

She emphasized that any actions that allow the Kremlin to gain political advantage amid the suffering and death of Ukrainians are a historical mistake and a manifestation of deep corruption. In her opinion, Ukraine is currently fighting on the front lines for democratic values, freedom, and civilizational choice, losing thousands of people and suffering large-scale destruction due to the Russian leader's desire to establish control over the state.

Clinton also stated that Trump either does not realize the scale of this suffering or deliberately ignores it. She accused him of "betraying the West" and retreating from basic principles enshrined, in particular, in NATO documents.

According to the politician, democratic states build systems of checks and balances precisely to prevent the concentration of uncontrolled power. She emphasized that no representative of a democratic society would agree to live under a regime that can act with impunity, as the Russian authorities do. In her opinion, Trump is oriented towards such a model of governance.

We remind you that earlier President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not lose in the confrontation with Russia, and the Trump administration understood this. He noted that one kilometer of occupied land costs Russia 170 casualties.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

