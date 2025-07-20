Trump and Xi Jinping may meet at APEC summit in South Korea - South China Morning Post

US President Donald Trump may meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC event in South Korea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the South China Morning Post.

US President Donald Trump may visit China before participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, scheduled for October 30 - November 1, or meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the event in South Korea. This was reported on Sunday by the South China Morning Post, citing numerous sources.

Currently, Washington and Beijing are trying to agree on an end to the tariff war, which has intensified in recent months and is disrupting global trade and supply chains.

