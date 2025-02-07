Trump administration sued over 'illegal' move to disband USAID

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 12999 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 61758 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102000 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105424 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122930 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102153 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129135 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103522 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116905 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106097 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102525 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 88024 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111559 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105973 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 12999 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122930 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129135 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162206 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152350 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 2843 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105973 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111559 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138353 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140133 views
Actual
Trump administration sued over 'illegal' move to disband USAID

Trump administration sued over 'illegal' move to disband USAID

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28249 views

Labor unions have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its attempt to dissolve USAID and furlough 10,000 employees. The plaintiffs argue that the president's actions are unconstitutional and will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

The Trump administration has been sued for its move to dissolve the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the unions representing employees in the lawsuit called the action "unconstitutional and illegal," UNN reports citing Axios.

Details

The lawsuit, filed in federal court on Thursday, seeks to block attempts to put most of USAID's 10,000 employees worldwide on administrative leave by Friday evening and resume currently frozen funding and operations.

Trump plans to cut USAID to 300 employees from 10,000: what's going on07.02.25, 05:02 • 33531 view

The lawsuit, filed in the District of Columbia, names President Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was recently appointed acting administrator of USAID, as defendants, claiming that their actions led to a humanitarian disaster.

Rubio officially appointed to head USAID: how the US State Department explained04.02.25, 10:53 • 23780 views

"None of the defendants' actions to dissolve USAID" has received congressional approval, according to the lawsuit filed on behalf of the American Foreign Service Association (AFSA) and the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE).

Elon Musk, who heads the Trump administration's DOGE team, which is dedicated to reducing waste and saving money, accused USAID of corruption, waste, and said they had to "get rid of it all" because it was "not recoverable.

However, the lawsuit says that "Trump's actions to dissolve USAID exceed presidential authority" and "only Congress can decide to dissolve or merge with the State Department.

The lawsuit claims that the humanitarian consequences of the administration's actions "have already been catastrophic," resulting in "a global humanitarian crisis due to the sudden halt of critical work by USAID employees, grantees, and contractors.

The lawsuit says that this costs "thousands of American jobs" and "jeopardizes U.S. national security interests.

The lawsuit also states: "USAID provides life-saving food, medicine, and support to hundreds of thousands of people around the world. Without a partner agency to carry out this mission, U.S.-led medical clinics, soup kitchens, refugee assistance programs, and countless other programs would immediately cease.

"The Trump administration's attack on USAID is part of a coordinated campaign to undermine the will of Congress and isolate America in the world," said Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, which filed the lawsuit with Public Citizen Litigation Group.

State Department places “all direct hire employees” of USAID on administrative leave - report05.02.25, 09:19 • 24160 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising