Trump plans to cut USAID to 300 employees from 10,000: what's going on

The administration of President Donald Trump is preparing for a large-scale reduction in the staff of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), leaving less than 300 employees out of more than 10,000 working around the world. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the plan, only 294 employees will be able to keep their positions, of which only 12 will remain in the African bureau and eight in the Asian bureau. This decision threatens the existence of the agency, which has played a key role in the provision of humanitarian aid in the world, helping millions of people.

Dozens of employees have already been furloughed, hundreds of domestic contractors have been laid off, and important aid programs are in jeopardy. The administration has announced that all directly hired USAID employees will be furloughed in the near future, and thousands of employees working abroad will be recalled.

The State Department is working to identify programs that may be exempt from a full shutdown. This decision is important for global efforts to fight disease, prevent hunger, and end poverty. However, USAID's implementing partners are already facing financial difficulties due to the shutdown order.

