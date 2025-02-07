Trump plans to cut USAID to 300 employees from 10,000: what's going on

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 13514 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 61993 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102034 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105450 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122981 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102168 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129170 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103522 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116905 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106111 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102543 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 88161 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111592 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106008 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 13327 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122964 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129161 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162225 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152367 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 3000 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106008 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111592 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138359 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140139 views
Trump plans to cut USAID to 300 employees from 10,000: what's going on

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33532 views

The Trump administration is preparing a massive cut in USAID staff, leaving only 294 employees out of more than 10,000. The decision threatens global humanitarian aid and disease control programs.

The administration of President Donald Trump is preparing for a large-scale reduction in the staff of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), leaving less than 300 employees out of more than 10,000 working around the world. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the plan, only 294 employees will be able to keep their positions, of which only 12 will remain in the African bureau and eight in the Asian bureau. This decision threatens the existence of the agency, which has played a key role in the provision of humanitarian aid in the world, helping millions of people.

Dozens of employees have already been furloughed, hundreds of domestic contractors have been laid off, and important aid programs are in jeopardy. The administration has announced that all directly hired USAID employees will be furloughed in the near future, and thousands of employees working abroad will be recalled.

The State Department is working to identify programs that may be exempt from a full shutdown. This decision is important for global efforts to fight disease, prevent hunger, and end poverty. However, USAID's implementing partners are already facing financial difficulties due to the shutdown order.

Trump imposes new sanctions against the International Criminal Court07.02.25, 03:21 • 31785 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

