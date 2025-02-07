Trump imposes new sanctions against the International Criminal Court

United States President Donald Trump has signed a decree imposing new sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC). This was reported by the White House, according to UNN.

Details

This decision was a response to the ICC's investigation of US citizens and their allies, including Israel. These sanctions will restrict financial activities and access to visas for persons involved in investigations of Americans or their partners, as well as for their family members.

The decree signed by Trump emphasizes that the court has illegally assumed jurisdiction over cases involving war crimes committed by the US military and its allies and has taken unjustified legal actions, in particular against Israeli leaders.

This is the second time the US has imposed sanctions on the ICC. Earlier, during Trump's first term in office, Washington imposed restrictions on the court's leadership over an investigation into possible war crimes by U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order imposing sanctions on ICC officials and their family members. The restrictions will apply to those who assisted in the investigation of US citizens and their allies.

Trump plans to impose sanctions against the ICC - media