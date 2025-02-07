Trump imposes new sanctions against the International Criminal Court

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 13161 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 61839 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102010 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105433 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122945 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102157 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129144 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103522 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116905 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106100 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102528 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 88045 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111564 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105979 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 13076 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122938 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129140 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162208 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152353 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 2872 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105979 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111564 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138354 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140134 views
Trump imposes new sanctions against the International Criminal Court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31785 views

The US President signs an executive order sanctioning the ICC over its investigation of Americans and their allies. Restrictions include financial sanctions and visa restrictions for individuals involved in the investigations and their families.

United States President Donald Trump has signed a decree imposing new sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC). This was reported by the White House, according to UNN.

Details

This decision was a response to the ICC's investigation of US citizens and their allies, including Israel. These sanctions will restrict financial activities and access to visas for persons involved in investigations of Americans or their partners, as well as for their family members.

The decree signed by Trump emphasizes that the court has illegally assumed jurisdiction over cases involving war crimes committed by the US military and its allies and has taken unjustified legal actions, in particular against Israeli leaders.

This is the second time the US has imposed sanctions on the ICC. Earlier, during Trump's first term in office, Washington imposed restrictions on the court's leadership over an investigation into possible war crimes by U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order imposing sanctions on ICC officials and their family members. The restrictions will apply to those who assisted in the investigation of US citizens and their allies.

Trump plans to impose sanctions against the ICC - media06.02.25, 20:41 • 30702 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israelIsrael
white-houseWhite House
afghanistanAfghanistan
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising