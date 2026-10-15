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Trump accused Biden of Russia's war against Ukraine and explained why he does not call Putin a "dictator"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25684 views

Trump said that Biden's mockery of Russia became a factor in the war in Ukraine. He does not call Putin a dictator so as not to complicate negotiations.

Trump accused Biden of Russia's war against Ukraine and explained why he does not call Putin a "dictator"

US President Donald Trump said that one of the reasons for the war in Ukraine was former US leader Joe Biden’s constant mockery of Russia. At the same time, he explained why he avoids calling Vladimir Putin a dictator, UNN writes.

Details

According to Trump, in international politics it is important not to offend those with whom one has to negotiate. That is why he considers it inappropriate to use harsh statements against Russia’s leadership.

I do not call Putin a dictator because I have to make deals with people, so I do not go around insulting them. I am a master dealmaker. I have always been a very skilled dealmaker. It was thanks to deals that I became very rich. So I do not go around mocking people

the US president said.

Trump explained his approach to negotiations with Putin

The US leader believes that public insults and mockery of other heads of state can complicate diplomatic agreements.

He contrasted his own approach with Biden’s policy, accusing him of constantly mocking Russia. In Trump’s view, such behavior became one of the factors that led to the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, the US president provided no evidence of a link between Biden’s statements and Russia’s decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Trump’s advisers are mistaken about ending the war — Zelenskyy14.10.26, 20:58 • 12014 views

Stepan Haftko

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