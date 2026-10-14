Trump’s advisers are mistaken about ending the war — Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
In an interview with Piers Morgan, the President of Ukraine criticized Trump’s advisers’ approach to ending the war. He also mentioned the risk of losing U.S. intelligence.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that U.S. President Donald Trump's advisers are mistaken about how the Russian-Ukrainian war should end. He said this in an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, reports UNN.
Details
If you are in the middle, you have to remain in the middle, not on the wrong side. I think Trump's advisers are mistaken. I don't know who is pushing him to the wrong side. This is not the side of history that is right
Additionally
Earlier, UNN reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he felt betrayed over an agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin concerning the supply of fuel to the United States. He noted that Ukraine is losing a strong partner.
To remind you
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian military personnel had received warnings about a possible suspension of the exchange of intelligence data with the United States.