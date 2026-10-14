President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that U.S. President Donald Trump's advisers are mistaken about how the Russian-Ukrainian war should end. He said this in an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, reports UNN.

Details

If you are in the middle, you have to remain in the middle, not on the wrong side. I think Trump's advisers are mistaken. I don't know who is pushing him to the wrong side. This is not the side of history that is right - Zelenskyy noted.

Additionally

Earlier, UNN reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he felt betrayed over an agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin concerning the supply of fuel to the United States. He noted that Ukraine is losing a strong partner.

To remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian military personnel had received warnings about a possible suspension of the exchange of intelligence data with the United States.