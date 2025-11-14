Transnistria switches to coal: large enterprises shut down due to gas shortage – media

In unrecognized Transnistria, large enterprises are suspending operations due to reduced gas supplies, and the key power plant has been switched from gas to coal. This was reported by the independent resource MOST, writes UNN.

According to MOST, citing sources, on November 13, a number of energy-intensive enterprises, including "Tirotex", "Moldavizolit" and MMZ, temporarily suspended operations. At the same time, local residents noted queues at gas stations.

On November 14, "several informed sources" from Transnistria and the right bank of Moldova reported that the Moldovan GRES had switched to coal due to limited gas supplies.

The deficit, according to MOST, is related to the delay of the next payment for gas, which Transnistria receives and for which Russia pays. There are currently no official comments from the region's authorities.

