Transnistria switches to coal: large enterprises shut down due to gas shortage – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 982 views

Due to reduced gas supplies, large enterprises in Transnistria are shutting down, and the key power plant has been switched to coal. This is due to a delay in payment for the gas received by the region.

Transnistria switches to coal: large enterprises shut down due to gas shortage – media

In unrecognized Transnistria, large enterprises are suspending operations due to reduced gas supplies, and the key power plant has been switched from gas to coal. This was reported by the independent resource MOST, writes UNN.

Details

According to MOST, citing sources, on November 13, a number of energy-intensive enterprises, including "Tirotex", "Moldavizolit" and MMZ, temporarily suspended operations. At the same time, local residents noted queues at gas stations.

ECtHR found Russia guilty of human rights violations in Transnistria and ordered it to pay over 100,000 euros24.10.25, 19:07 • 5164 views

On November 14, "several informed sources" from Transnistria and the right bank of Moldova reported that the Moldovan GRES had switched to coal due to limited gas supplies. 

The deficit, according to MOST, is related to the delay of the next payment for gas, which Transnistria receives and for which Russia pays. There are currently no official comments from the region's authorities.

Transnistria to fully resume gas supplies from October 17 thanks to Russian funding17.10.25, 05:15 • 39938 views

Stepan Haftko

