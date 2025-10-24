ECtHR found Russia guilty of human rights violations in Transnistria and ordered it to pay over 100,000 euros

The European Court of Human Rights has established that the Russian Federation violated the rights of residents of the Transnistrian region, including illegal detentions, torture, and restrictions on freedom of speech, and ordered compensation of over 100,000 euros to the victims. This was reported by Promo-LEX, writes UNN.

On October 23, 2025, the ECHR ruled in four cases concerning five residents of the left bank of the Dniester, who were assisted by lawyers from the Promo-LEX Association. The Court recognized that Russia violated a number of articles of the European Convention on Human Rights, including articles on the prohibition of torture, the right to liberty and security, the right to private life, freedom of expression, and the right to an effective judicial remedy.

According to the decision, Russia must pay the applicants compensation for moral damages and legal costs – from 7,500 to 26,000 euros each, as well as an additional 3,500-3,600 euros for legal assistance. The total amount exceeds 100,000 euros.

The ECHR confirmed the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation regarding violations that occurred before September 16, 2022, while the Republic of Moldova was not found responsible.

