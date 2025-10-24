$41.760.01
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 18849 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 21282 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 23428 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 34276 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 28111 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 47542 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 41621 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 36649 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 13167 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasons
Ukrainians' housing destruction confirmation via Diia simplified: new rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

In Ukraine, the requirements for confirming the destruction of housing damaged by Russian shelling via Diia have been simplified. Now, one photo with a geolocation error of up to 10 meters is sufficient, and satellite images from the State Space Agency and data from the Defense Forces will also confirm the fact of destruction.

Ukrainians' housing destruction confirmation via Diia simplified: new rules

The requirements for Ukrainians to confirm the destruction of housing damaged by Russian shelling have been simplified. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Details

The agency reported that it will now be easier for people whose homes have been destroyed by Russian shelling to confirm the destruction through Diia - even if it is physically impossible to access the housing. The government has updated the rules for remote inspection.

What has changed

Previously, to confirm the destruction of housing, photos from at least three angles were required, strictly from above with a deviation of no more than 20°, with precise geolocation within 4 meters. Often, in wartime conditions, it is impossible to obtain such images.

Updated requirements include:

  • One general shot showing the extent of the damage is sufficient;
    • There is no need to shoot strictly from above - the main thing is that the destruction is visible;
      • Geolocation error can be up to 10 meters instead of 4;
        • Even if the photos are not perfect, but together confirm the fact of destruction - they will be accepted for compensation.

          In addition, satellite images from the State Space Agency of Ukraine will now officially confirm the destruction of housing.

          Separate units of the Defense Forces will also be involved in collecting data in frontline areas where civilian commissions cannot operate.

          - the post says.

          All data is integrated with the Register of Damaged Property and the Diia portal - to make the process fast and transparent.

          eRecovery in numbers

          Since the program's inception, 143,000+ families have received compensation for damaged and destroyed housing totaling almost UAH 50 billion.

          26,000+ families have received housing certificates to purchase new housing worth UAH 37.8 billion - about 17,000 of them have already bought new homes.

          Thanks to the remote inspection mechanism, compensation for destroyed property has already been approved for 650+ applications.

          How does the eRecovery program work?

          Owners submit an application through Diia → Services → eRecovery and receive compensation for destroyed property.

          Priority is given to military personnel, families of fallen military personnel, people with disabilities, and large families.

          Compensation for destroyed property is received in two ways: a housing certificate for the purchase of new housing, or in the form of monetary compensation for reconstruction on one's own land plot. The new property must be located in a safe area.

          For reference

          The eRecovery service and the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property are implemented by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine within the framework of the "Digitalization for Growth, Integrity and Transparency" (UK DIGIT) project, implemented by the Eurasia Foundation and funded by UK Dev. The project partner is the East Europe Foundation.

          Recall

          Ukraine is developing a mechanism to include owners of housing in architectural monuments in the "eRecovery" program. The government approved a resolution that allows confirming the destruction of a monument-housing by an Act of commission inspection, which opens access to compensation.

          Vita Zelenetska

          SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
          Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Ukraine