Ukrainians' housing destruction confirmation via Diia simplified: new rules

The requirements for Ukrainians to confirm the destruction of housing damaged by Russian shelling have been simplified. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Details

The agency reported that it will now be easier for people whose homes have been destroyed by Russian shelling to confirm the destruction through Diia - even if it is physically impossible to access the housing. The government has updated the rules for remote inspection.

What has changed

Previously, to confirm the destruction of housing, photos from at least three angles were required, strictly from above with a deviation of no more than 20°, with precise geolocation within 4 meters. Often, in wartime conditions, it is impossible to obtain such images.

Updated requirements include:

One general shot showing the extent of the damage is sufficient;

There is no need to shoot strictly from above - the main thing is that the destruction is visible;

Geolocation error can be up to 10 meters instead of 4;

Even if the photos are not perfect, but together confirm the fact of destruction - they will be accepted for compensation.

In addition, satellite images from the State Space Agency of Ukraine will now officially confirm the destruction of housing.

Separate units of the Defense Forces will also be involved in collecting data in frontline areas where civilian commissions cannot operate. - the post says.

All data is integrated with the Register of Damaged Property and the Diia portal - to make the process fast and transparent.

eRecovery in numbers

Since the program's inception, 143,000+ families have received compensation for damaged and destroyed housing totaling almost UAH 50 billion.

26,000+ families have received housing certificates to purchase new housing worth UAH 37.8 billion - about 17,000 of them have already bought new homes.

Thanks to the remote inspection mechanism, compensation for destroyed property has already been approved for 650+ applications.

How does the eRecovery program work?

Owners submit an application through Diia → Services → eRecovery and receive compensation for destroyed property.

Priority is given to military personnel, families of fallen military personnel, people with disabilities, and large families.

Compensation for destroyed property is received in two ways: a housing certificate for the purchase of new housing, or in the form of monetary compensation for reconstruction on one's own land plot. The new property must be located in a safe area.

For reference

The eRecovery service and the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property are implemented by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine within the framework of the "Digitalization for Growth, Integrity and Transparency" (UK DIGIT) project, implemented by the Eurasia Foundation and funded by UK Dev. The project partner is the East Europe Foundation.

Recall

Ukraine is developing a mechanism to include owners of housing in architectural monuments in the "eRecovery" program. The government approved a resolution that allows confirming the destruction of a monument-housing by an Act of commission inspection, which opens access to compensation.

