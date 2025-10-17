Transnistria to fully resume gas supplies from October 17 thanks to Russian funding

From October 17, natural gas supplies to the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldovan Republic will be fully restored thanks to funds from Russia. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the head of Moldova's largest energy company, Moldovagaz, Vadim Ceban, announced that full natural gas supplies to the Transnistrian region will resume from October 17 in contractual volumes.

This will allow the restoration of hot water supply and the start of the heating season. - said Ceban.

It is indicated that the decision became possible after funding from Russia, which will cover the costs of fuel imports. This was preceded by a period of acute deficit, when in early October the pro-Russian separatist region was forced to introduce a gas saving regime due to a change in the intermediary company that made payments for Russian gas.

According to the operator Vestmoldtransgaz, at the beginning of October, about 3 million cubic meters of gas per day were supplied to Moldova, of which approximately half went to Transnistria.

Recall

In early October, Transnistria announced the introduction of a gas saving regime for a week and a half, but assured that households and social facilities would remain without interruptions in supply.

