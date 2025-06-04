$41.640.02
Russia wants to deploy 10,000 soldiers in unrecognized Transnistria - Moldovan Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1244 views

The Prime Minister of Moldova stated that Russia seeks to deploy 10,000 troops in unrecognized Transnistria and establish a pro-Russian government. Moscow is trying to interfere in elections and promote interests in Moldova.

Russia wants to deploy 10,000 soldiers in unrecognized Transnistria - Moldovan Prime Minister

russia wants to deploy 10,000 soldiers in unrecognized Transnistria, a separatist region of Moldova bordering Ukraine. The aggressor country also seeks to establish a pro-Kremlin government in Moldova itself to achieve its expansionist goals. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Moldova, Dorin Recean, reports UNN with reference to the Financial Times.

Details

According to the publication, moscow has a small number of soldiers in unrecognized Transnistria, which is controlled by separatists during the frozen conflict.

But Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean told the Financial Times that russia is not giving up trying to interfere in the country's upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for September, hoping that a friendlier future government will allow it to deploy more soldiers.

This is a huge effort to undermine Moldovan democracy. Meanwhile, the country's government is fully focused on promoting Moldova's path to the EU. They want to consolidate their military presence in Transnistria

- said Recean.

Moscow's efforts to interfere in Moldova's internal affairs include online propaganda and illegal money transfers to parties and voters who oppose the government, he said.

Pro-Russian head of Gagauzia, Gutsul, was detained at Chisinau airport: details of the case26.03.25, 00:02 • 41053 views

russia has already spent the equivalent of 1% of Moldova's GDP on promoting its interests in Moldova during the 2024 influence campaign.

- added Recean.

According to him, last year the russian federation made every effort to ensure that the referendum on EU membership in Moldova was attended by only 0.7% of voters.

You can imagine the impact and pressure that will be exerted on the southwestern part of Ukraine, given the 10,000 soldiers that, according to intelligence, the Kremlin wants to deploy in Transnistria. But also close to Romania, which is a NATO member state

- Recean stressed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the idea of resuming the Odessa-Chisinau train, which will run through Transnistria16.04.25, 18:00 • 12687 views

Addition

A large number of russian soldiers were stationed in unrecognized Transnistria after 1992, when moscow mobilized forces to allegedly "support the region in its war for independence" from Moldova.

However, since then, the number of russian troops in the region has decreased. Now there are, according to various estimates, up to 1,500 russian soldiers.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters in February this year that russia has reduced its military presence in unrecognized Transnistria, reducing the contingent to 2,500 people.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Financial Times
NATO
European Union
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova
