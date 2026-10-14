Trains stopped on all Kyiv metro lines: the metro explained the reason

The Kyiv Metro has resumed operations after service was restricted on all three lines on October 14: the "Blue," "Red," and "Green" lines. Oksana Nykyforuk, a spokesperson for the capital’s "underground," told UNN in a comment.

Details

"The metro is currently transporting passengers as normal. Metro trains have resumed service on all lines," the Kyiv Metro spokesperson said.

She added that they had been forced to suspend underground service because the voltage from external power sources had disappeared. Therefore, the trains were temporarily stopped. However, Nykyforuk clarified that the stoppage lasted only a few minutes and did not cause any panic among passengers.

Reminder

On October 14 a massive strike damaged energy facilities in Kyiv and the region. Emergency power outages are in effect in five districts of the capital, and energy workers are restoring electricity supplies.