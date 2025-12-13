Tomorrow, most regions of Ukraine will experience power outage schedules - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo announced the implementation of hourly power outage schedules on December 14 in most regions of Ukraine. The reason cited was the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, but it does not specify how many queues will be without electricity, UNN reports.
Tomorrow, December 14, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine.
The company noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.
