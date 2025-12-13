Tomorrow, most regions of Ukraine will experience power outage schedules - Ukrenergo

$42.270.00
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
03:26 PM • 6774 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
03:01 PM • 7700 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
01:58 PM • 9728 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
01:41 PM • 10256 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
12:30 PM • 9974 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 11929 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 13501 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 12167 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 12640 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 21189 views
Russia launched over 450 drones and 30 missiles, thousands without electricity in 7 regions: Zelenskyy reacted to the night Russian attackPhotoDecember 13, 08:49 AM • 12249 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 14174 views
Already headed the party: MP named potential new leader of "Servant of the People"December 13, 09:11 AM • 10380 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways12:38 PM • 10913 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhoto04:20 PM • 3332 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways12:38 PM • 11113 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 21380 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 32933 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 55360 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideo11:42 AM • 4744 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 5270 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 14311 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 51624 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 33243 views
Tomorrow, most regions of Ukraine will experience power outage schedules - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

Ukrenergo announced the implementation of hourly power outage schedules on December 14 in most regions of Ukraine. The reason cited was the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, most regions of Ukraine will experience power outage schedules - Ukrenergo

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, but it does not specify how many queues will be without electricity, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, December 14, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.

- the message says.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, grain storage facilities caught fire in Odesa port - Deputy Prime Minister13.12.25, 10:31 • 3320 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine