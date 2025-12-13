Tomorrow, most regions of Ukraine will experience power outage schedules - Ukrenergo

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, but it does not specify how many queues will be without electricity, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, December 14, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

The company noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. - the message says.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, grain storage facilities caught fire in Odesa port - Deputy Prime Minister