Tomorrow, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

On January 17, hourly power outage schedules and power restrictions for industry will be in effect throughout Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine

On January 17, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industry will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, January 17, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The reason for introducing restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Kyiv restricts outdoor lighting from today: what is foreseen16.01.26, 16:48 • 950 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine