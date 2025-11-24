$42.270.11
11:25 AM
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:50 AM
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"
10:32 AM
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
09:58 AM
Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD
08:41 AM
Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:12 AM
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
November 24, 06:19 AM
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
November 24, 06:00 AM
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
Financial Times

Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

On November 25, a meeting of the coalition of the willing will take place to discuss "constructive progress" in peace talks on Ukraine. The EU is working on a reparations loan for Ukraine, which is becoming increasingly urgent.

Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media

Tomorrow, November 25, a meeting of the coalition of the willing will take place. This was reported by Sky News with reference to a representative of the European Commission, UNN reports.

Details

According to the European Commission representative, there has been "constructive progress" in peace talks on Ukraine, but much work remains to be done.

However, he said, the bloc continues to work on a reparations loan for Ukraine, and that this task "is becoming increasingly urgent."

The meeting of Ukraine's allies took place amid reports that a group of European leaders will travel to Washington in the coming days, the publication adds.

Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"24.11.25, 12:50 • 6794 views

Recall

EU leaders gathered for a briefing on talks to end the war in Ukraine on the morning of November 24, following a weekend of fast-moving talks in Geneva that yielded few details but left officials more optimistic about peace.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of carefully considered joint actions with partners and the feasibility of all decisions to ensure lasting peace and guaranteed security, amid negotiations on the US peace plan.

After the first round of talks on the US peace plan in Geneva on November 23, the United States and Ukraine reportedly intend to continue working on a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine on Monday, November 24, having agreed on changes to a previous proposal that many considered too favorable to Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit the US this week to discuss the most sensitive aspects of the plan with US President Donald Trump.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Geneva
European Commission
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine