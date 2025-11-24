Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media

Tomorrow, November 25, a meeting of the coalition of the willing will take place. This was reported by Sky News with reference to a representative of the European Commission, UNN reports.

According to the European Commission representative, there has been "constructive progress" in peace talks on Ukraine, but much work remains to be done.

However, he said, the bloc continues to work on a reparations loan for Ukraine, and that this task "is becoming increasingly urgent."

The meeting of Ukraine's allies took place amid reports that a group of European leaders will travel to Washington in the coming days, the publication adds.

Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"

EU leaders gathered for a briefing on talks to end the war in Ukraine on the morning of November 24, following a weekend of fast-moving talks in Geneva that yielded few details but left officials more optimistic about peace.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of carefully considered joint actions with partners and the feasibility of all decisions to ensure lasting peace and guaranteed security, amid negotiations on the US peace plan.

After the first round of talks on the US peace plan in Geneva on November 23, the United States and Ukraine reportedly intend to continue working on a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine on Monday, November 24, having agreed on changes to a previous proposal that many considered too favorable to Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit the US this week to discuss the most sensitive aspects of the plan with US President Donald Trump.