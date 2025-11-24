Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"

US President Donald Trump made a new statement regarding possible progress in peace talks after the presentation and discussion in Geneva of the US peace plan between Russia and Ukraine, stating: "don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening," writes UNN.

Is it really possible that big progress is being made in Peace Talks between Russia and Ukraine??? Don’t believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening. God bless America! - Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social on November 24.

Recall

After the first round of talks on the US peace plan in Geneva on November 23, the United States and Ukraine reportedly intend to continue working on a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine on Monday, November 24, having agreed on changes to the previous proposal, which many considered too favorable to Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit the US as early as this week to discuss the most sensitive aspects of the plan with US President Donald Trump.