Today, the issue of replacing Budanov is not being discussed - MP

The issue of replacing the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, is not being discussed. This was reported by Yuriy Mysyagin, MP from the "Servant of the People" party, deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, citing the words of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

Mysyagin wrote that on October 1, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence held a meeting, which was attended by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The meeting was attended by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and he was asked to comment on the news that appeared in the information space regarding the replacement of the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov. To this, the honorable Minister replied that this issue is not being discussed today - Mysyagin wrote on Telegram.

On September 29, Telegram channels published reports that Mykhailo Fedorov would allegedly be appointed as Minister of Defense instead of Rustem Umerov. It was also reported that Kirill Budanov, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, would allegedly be dismissed. He is to be replaced by Oleh Ivashchenko, who currently heads the Foreign Intelligence Service.

NV, citing an informed source in the security forces , reportedthat the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, may indeed leave his post soon, and that his successor has probably already been selected.

According to the source, 55-year-old Oleh Ivashchenko, who currently serves as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, may indeed become the new head of the GUR.

At the same time, he denied information from some telegram channels that the current head of the GUR was being sent as an ambassador to a foreign country.

Over the past few weeks, the political community has been discussing the possibility of Budanov's dismissal. According to MP Serhiy Rakhmanin, this is due to the fact that the head of the GUR does not get along with the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.