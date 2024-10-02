ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Today, the issue of replacing Budanov is not being discussed - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the issue of replacing Kyrylo Budanov as head of the DIU is not currently being discussed. This refutes rumors about the possible appointment of Oleh Ivashchenko to this position.

The issue of replacing the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, is not being discussed. This was reported by Yuriy Mysyagin, MP from the "Servant of the People" party, deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, citing the words of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

Mysyagin wrote that on October 1, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence held a meeting, which was attended by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The meeting was attended by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and he was asked to comment on the news that appeared in the information space regarding the replacement of the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov. To this, the honorable Minister replied that this issue is not being discussed today

- Mysyagin wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

On September 29, Telegram channels published reports that Mykhailo Fedorov would allegedly be appointed as Minister of Defense instead of Rustem Umerov. It was also reported that Kirill Budanov, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, would allegedly be dismissed. He is to be replaced by Oleh Ivashchenko, who currently heads the Foreign Intelligence Service.

NV, citing an informed source in the security forces , reportedthat the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, may indeed leave his post soon, and that his successor has probably already been selected.

According to the source, 55-year-old Oleh Ivashchenko, who currently serves as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, may indeed become the new head of the GUR.

At the same time, he denied information from some telegram channels that the current head of the GUR was being sent as an ambassador to a foreign country.

Over the past few weeks, the political community has been discussing the possibility of Budanov's dismissal. According to MP Serhiy Rakhmanin, this is due to the fact that the head of the GUR does not get along with the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

Anna Murashko

