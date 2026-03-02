Three Russian servicemen charged with suspicion for shooting a civilian in Hostomel

Prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office have notified three Russian servicemen of suspicion, who in March 2022, during the occupation of Hostomel, carried out a criminal order from their commander - to kill a civilian. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the commander of the assault company ordered his subordinates to shoot an unarmed man who was in civilian clothes and had no relation to the hostilities. The occupiers stopped him on the street and shot him with automatic weapons. The man died on the spot from a head wound.

The investigation established that all three servicemen knew for certain that he was a civilian.

The commander is suspected of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder. The subordinates will be held responsible for committing a war crime by a group of persons.

As part of the investigation, crime scene inspections, a number of forensic medical and genetic examinations, exhumation, analysis of mobile data, witness interrogations, and identification were conducted.

Recall

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko stated that the Special Tribunal will receive all evidence from criminal proceedings regarding Russian war crimes. This issue is strategic for Ukraine to bring the Russian leadership to justice.