Three regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages have been introduced in three regions of Ukraine, confirmed by NPC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by previous Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions. The previously published hourly outage schedules in these regions are temporarily suspended. - reported Ukrenergo.

After the cancellation of emergency blackouts, it is noted, all consumers will return to hourly outage schedules.

"The time and scope of restrictions may change. Follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. If you currently have electricity, please use it sparingly!" - emphasized the company.

You can view the power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine on the UNN website.

