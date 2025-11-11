$41.960.02
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 3228 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 9620 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
07:08 AM • 15280 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
05:31 AM • 19992 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 58781 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 73039 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 101311 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 120196 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 122263 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 86595 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages instead of schedules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

In a number of regions of Ukraine, including Sumy and Poltava regions, emergency power outage schedules have been introduced. This happened at the direction of NPC "Ukrenergo" due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine instead of schedules, writes UNN with reference to data from local oblenergos and energy companies.

Sumy region

"By order of NEC "Ukrenergo", emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced in the Sumy region. Currently, EAS are in effect for 7 (seven) queues of consumers," Sumyoblenergo reported.

Poltava region

"On November 11, 2025, from 11:50, an emergency power outage schedule (EAS) was applied in the Poltava region. The reason for the introduction of measures is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities," Poltavaoblenergo indicated.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Poltava Oblast
Ukrenergo
Ukraine