A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages instead of schedules

Emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine instead of schedules, writes UNN with reference to data from local oblenergos and energy companies.

Sumy region

"By order of NEC "Ukrenergo", emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced in the Sumy region. Currently, EAS are in effect for 7 (seven) queues of consumers," Sumyoblenergo reported.

Poltava region

"On November 11, 2025, from 11:50, an emergency power outage schedule (EAS) was applied in the Poltava region. The reason for the introduction of measures is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities," Poltavaoblenergo indicated.