Russian attack on energy infrastructure affected three regions, most regions with round-the-clock blackout schedules

$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 540 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
07:08 AM • 10162 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
05:31 AM • 15682 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 54769 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 70099 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 99303 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 116046 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 119072 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 86353 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 57425 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Croatia refutes Hungary's claims about insufficient capacity of the Adriatic pipeline to replace Russian oilNovember 10, 11:01 PM • 22928 views
Pipeline burst on Pechersky Uzviz in Kyiv: water outage, threat of landslideNovember 10, 11:27 PM • 31709 views
Unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov - MediaVideoNovember 10, 11:56 PM • 30042 views
Israel has taken the first step towards introducing the death penalty for terroristsNovember 11, 12:28 AM • 11739 views
Russia failed in elections to UNESCO advisory bodies: reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of UkraineNovember 11, 12:59 AM • 13057 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 67225 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 116069 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 52590 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 119098 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 110347 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Viktor Orbán
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Pokrovsk
Kharkiv Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 47033 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 121381 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 126962 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 170979 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 239055 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Gold

Russian attack on energy infrastructure affected three regions, most regions with round-the-clock blackout schedules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1932 views

Russia attacked the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv, Odesa, and Donetsk regions. In most regions of Ukraine, round-the-clock power outage schedules for the population and businesses are in effect today.

Russian attack on energy infrastructure affected three regions, most regions with round-the-clock blackout schedules

Russia launched another attack on Ukraine's energy sector - in three regions, power outage schedules are in effect around the clock today in most regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv, Odesa, and Donetsk regions

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

According to DTEK, in Odesa region, after the night enemy shelling, about 14,500 remain without electricity, but "it was possible to re-energize critical infrastructure facilities and some houses through backup schemes and restore light to 1,600 families."

At the damaged energy infrastructure facilities, as indicated by the Ministry of Energy, repair and restoration work is ongoing.

Today, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied from 00:00 to 23:59 in most regions of Ukraine

- noted the Ministry of Energy.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. 

Power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

Ukrainians were urged to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Russia attacked energy facilities and a railway depot in Odesa region: consequences shown11.11.25, 08:39 • 3838 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
DTEK
Ukraine