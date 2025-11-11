Russian attack on energy infrastructure affected three regions, most regions with round-the-clock blackout schedules

Russia launched another attack on Ukraine's energy sector - in three regions, power outage schedules are in effect around the clock today in most regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv, Odesa, and Donetsk regions - reported the Ministry of Energy.

According to DTEK, in Odesa region, after the night enemy shelling, about 14,500 remain without electricity, but "it was possible to re-energize critical infrastructure facilities and some houses through backup schemes and restore light to 1,600 families."

At the damaged energy infrastructure facilities, as indicated by the Ministry of Energy, repair and restoration work is ongoing.

Today, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied from 00:00 to 23:59 in most regions of Ukraine - noted the Ministry of Energy.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

Power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

Ukrainians were urged to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Russia attacked energy facilities and a railway depot in Odesa region: consequences shown