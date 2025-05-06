Three officers and 202 soldiers and sergeants: Coordination headquarters on prisoner exchange

Among the released Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity are three Ukrainian officers and 202 soldiers and sergeants. The liberated defenders defended Ukraine, in particular, in the Donetsk, Luhansk directions and Sumy and Kyiv regions. Defenders from the Mariupol garrison have also been returned. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, reports UNN.

On May 6, on the Day of the Ukrainian Infantry, thanks to the work of the Coordination Headquarters on behalf of the President of Ukraine, it was possible to liberate more than two hundred more Defenders from Russian captivity. This time, among the released soldiers are representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the Naval Forces, Air Forces, Airborne Assault Troops, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Three Ukrainian officers and 202 soldiers and sergeants are returning home - the statement reads.

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

The Coordination Headquarters reported that the liberated defenders defended Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, in Kherson, Sumy and Kyiv regions, as well as defenders from the Mariupol garrison.

It is noted that today's exchange is the fifth this year and the 64th since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

In total, within the framework of the negotiation process and exchanges since March 2022, the Coordination Headquarters has released 4,757 Ukrainian citizens - informs the Coordination Headquarters.

The Headquarters expressed gratitude for the assistance in organizing the exchange to the United Arab Emirates and all relevant structures and organizations for their joint efforts to liberate our people.

All released persons will be provided with medical care and treatment, necessary items, clothing, hygiene products for the first time. Payments of monetary allowance for the time spent in captivity and a one-time financial assistance will also be made. The liberated Defenders will be able to undergo rehabilitation and reintegration after prolonged isolation in Russian captivity - the statement reads.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets published a video with released prisoners of war.

Ukraine and Russia Exchange Letters with Prisoners of War - Lubinets