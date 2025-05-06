Three officers and 202 soldiers and sergeants: Coordination headquarters on prisoner exchange

$41.600.11
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Three officers and 202 soldiers and sergeants: Coordination headquarters on prisoner exchange

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3928 views

Ukrainian servicemen who defended Ukraine in various directions, including Mariupol, have been released. This is the 64th exchange, with a total of 4,757 citizens released.

Three officers and 202 soldiers and sergeants: Coordination headquarters on prisoner exchange

Among the released Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity are three Ukrainian officers and 202 soldiers and sergeants. The liberated defenders defended Ukraine, in particular, in the Donetsk, Luhansk directions and Sumy and Kyiv regions. Defenders from the Mariupol garrison have also been returned. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, reports UNN.

On May 6, on the Day of the Ukrainian Infantry, thanks to the work of the Coordination Headquarters on behalf of the President of Ukraine, it was possible to liberate more than two hundred more Defenders from Russian captivity. This time, among the released soldiers are representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the Naval Forces, Air Forces, Airborne Assault Troops, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Three Ukrainian officers and 202 soldiers and sergeants are returning home 

- the statement reads.

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky06.05.25, 15:34 • 14569 views

The Coordination Headquarters reported that the liberated defenders defended Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, in Kherson, Sumy and Kyiv regions, as well as defenders from the Mariupol garrison.

It is noted that today's exchange is the fifth this year and the 64th since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

In total, within the framework of the negotiation process and exchanges since March 2022, the Coordination Headquarters has released 4,757 Ukrainian citizens 

- informs the Coordination Headquarters.

The Headquarters expressed gratitude for the assistance in organizing the exchange to the United Arab Emirates and all relevant structures and organizations for their joint efforts to liberate our people.

All released persons will be provided with medical care and treatment, necessary items, clothing, hygiene products for the first time. Payments of monetary allowance for the time spent in captivity and a one-time financial assistance will also be made. The liberated Defenders will be able to undergo rehabilitation and reintegration after prolonged isolation in Russian captivity 

- the statement reads.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets published a video with released prisoners of war.

Ukraine and Russia Exchange Letters with Prisoners of War - Lubinets 24.04.25, 11:19 • 5054 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Luhansk Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Mariupol
Donetsk
Kyiv
