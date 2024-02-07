Three hospitalized in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv due to Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
Three people were hospitalized in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv because of Russian shelling that caused a fire in a house.
The number of victims of today's hostile attack on Kyiv is growing - three people have been hospitalized in the Holosiivskyi district, UNN reports , citing Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
Details
"Three people have already been hospitalized in Holosiivskyi district. Doctors are working near the house where the fire started as a result of an enemy attack," Klitschko wrote.
Addendum
Two injured in Dniprovskyi district were also reported earlier.
