Three hospitalized in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv due to Russian attack

The number of victims of today's hostile attack on Kyiv is growing - three people have been hospitalized in the Holosiivskyi district, UNN reports , citing Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Three people have already been hospitalized in Holosiivskyi district. Doctors are working near the house where the fire started as a result of an enemy attack," Klitschko wrote.

Two injured in Dniprovskyi district were also reported earlier.

