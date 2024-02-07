KCMA: Russia's missile strike on Kyiv has consequences in two districts

As a result of an enemy missile strike on Kyiv today, a fire broke out in a building in Holosiivskyi district, power lines were damaged in Dniprovskyi district, and there is a power outage, KCMA reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, a building caught fire as a result of a missile strike on Kyiv in the Holosiivskyi district. The information is being clarified. Power lines were damaged in Dniprovsky district. The number of consumers without electricity is being checked - KCMA said in a statement on social media.

Operational services are reportedly working.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko added on social media that "a fire and rescue unit is heading to the Holosiivskyi district, where a building was reportedly on fire.

The DTEK energy company, which provides services in the region, clarified that "due to the shelling of Russian occupiers in Kyiv, there was an emergency power outage in the Dniprovsky district, and some residents were left without electricity.

"As soon as the security situation allows, the power engineers will inspect the equipment, find out the causes and do everything possible to restore power as soon as possible," DTEK said on social media.

