KCMA: Russia's missile strike on Kyiv has consequences in two districts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 68374 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117507 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122446 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164438 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165066 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267310 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176802 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166830 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148601 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237474 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

KCMA: Russia's missile strike on Kyiv has consequences in two districts

KCMA: Russia's missile strike on Kyiv has consequences in two districts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 174057 views

A missile strike on Kyiv damaged power lines, caused a fire in a building and cut power to some consumers.

As a result of an enemy missile strike on Kyiv today, a fire broke out in a building in Holosiivskyi district, power lines were damaged in Dniprovskyi district, and there is a power outage, KCMA reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, a building caught fire as a result of a missile strike on Kyiv in the Holosiivskyi district. The information is being clarified. Power lines were damaged in Dniprovsky district. The number of consumers without electricity is being checked

- KCMA said in a statement on social media.

Operational services are reportedly working.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko added on social media that "a fire and rescue unit is heading to the Holosiivskyi district, where a building was reportedly on fire.

The DTEK energy company, which provides services in the region, clarified that "due to the shelling of Russian occupiers in Kyiv, there was an emergency power outage in the Dniprovsky district, and some residents were left without electricity.

"As soon as the security situation allows, the power engineers will inspect the equipment, find out the causes and do everything possible to restore power as soon as possible," DTEK said on social media.

Russian attack on Kyiv: mayor reports one injured07.02.24, 08:09 • 164627 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
dtekDTEK
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising