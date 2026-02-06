Three fraudulent call centers uncovered in Zaporizhzhia: over 50 victims and almost UAH 4 million in damages

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
12:09 PM • 986 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 9838 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 11507 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 14637 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 53447 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 50153 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 39211 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 51548 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 94172 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 35294 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
2m/s
73%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Rescuers showed the evacuation of 9 people from Druzhkivka, Donetsk regionVideoFebruary 6, 03:01 AM • 10126 views
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district: a couple killedFebruary 6, 03:36 AM • 6200 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talksFebruary 6, 04:30 AM • 18377 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW09:36 AM • 10504 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 5744 views
Publications
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 5868 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 9838 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 27210 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 53447 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 94172 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Bloggers
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 16769 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 19673 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 28999 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 32250 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 68050 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Three fraudulent call centers uncovered in Zaporizhzhia: over 50 victims and almost UAH 4 million in damages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Law enforcement officers in Zaporizhzhia have shut down three fraudulent call centers that defrauded citizens of Ukraine and Kazakhstan. Over 50 victims lost almost 4 million hryvnias, and 10 individuals have been notified of suspicion.

Three fraudulent call centers uncovered in Zaporizhzhia: over 50 victims and almost UAH 4 million in damages

In Zaporizhzhia, law enforcement officers shut down three fraudulent call centers that had been defrauding citizens of Ukraine and Kazakhstan for years, posing as bank and tax officials. As a result of their criminal activities, more than 50 people were affected, and the total amount of damages reached almost 4 million hryvnias. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Operators, posing as bank and tax service employees, reported alleged threats of account blocking and demanded to "urgently resolve the issue." The funds received were withdrawn through a network of straw persons.

- the message says.

Ten individuals have been notified of suspicion within the framework of three criminal proceedings. Three residents of Zaporizhzhia defrauded at least 38 citizens of over UAH 2.5 million. A group of three individuals seized over UAH 500,000 from 12 victims. Four more suspects, exposed jointly with the competent authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan, defrauded seven citizens of that country of over 9.9 million tenge (over UAH 800,000).

During the searches, computer equipment, mobile phones, bank cards, SIM cards, and other evidence of fraudulent activity were seized.

The investigation is being conducted under Articles 190 and 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Some of the suspects are in custody, and motions have been filed for the application of similar preventive measures for others.

The prosecutor's office continues to combat the activities of fraudulent call centers. Throughout 2025, 711 searches were conducted at their illegal activity locations, and about 20,000 units of computer equipment were seized.

Defrauded people of over $92,000: Law enforcement agencies of Ukraine and Kazakhstan liquidated a fraudulent call center in Odesa03.10.25, 10:58 • 12342 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Technology
Search
Bank card
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kazakhstan
Zaporizhzhia