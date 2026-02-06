Three fraudulent call centers uncovered in Zaporizhzhia: over 50 victims and almost UAH 4 million in damages

In Zaporizhzhia, law enforcement officers shut down three fraudulent call centers that had been defrauding citizens of Ukraine and Kazakhstan for years, posing as bank and tax officials. As a result of their criminal activities, more than 50 people were affected, and the total amount of damages reached almost 4 million hryvnias. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Operators, posing as bank and tax service employees, reported alleged threats of account blocking and demanded to "urgently resolve the issue." The funds received were withdrawn through a network of straw persons. - the message says.

Ten individuals have been notified of suspicion within the framework of three criminal proceedings. Three residents of Zaporizhzhia defrauded at least 38 citizens of over UAH 2.5 million. A group of three individuals seized over UAH 500,000 from 12 victims. Four more suspects, exposed jointly with the competent authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan, defrauded seven citizens of that country of over 9.9 million tenge (over UAH 800,000).

During the searches, computer equipment, mobile phones, bank cards, SIM cards, and other evidence of fraudulent activity were seized.

The investigation is being conducted under Articles 190 and 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Some of the suspects are in custody, and motions have been filed for the application of similar preventive measures for others.

The prosecutor's office continues to combat the activities of fraudulent call centers. Throughout 2025, 711 searches were conducted at their illegal activity locations, and about 20,000 units of computer equipment were seized.

