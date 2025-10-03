$41.220.08
Defrauded people of over $92,000: Law enforcement agencies of Ukraine and Kazakhstan liquidated a fraudulent call center in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1386 views

The organizer, two co-organizers, and six involved individuals have been notified of suspicion of large-scale fraud.

Law enforcement officers from Ukraine and Kazakhstan have shut down an investment call center in Odesa that was defrauding Kazakh citizens. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation established that a native of the Dnipropetrovsk region organized a call center with accomplices in a high-rise building on Henuiezka Street. He trained employees in special training sessions, motivating them to find clients with investments of $5,000 or more.

They then called and introduced themselves as employees of the "Skylex LTD" investment platform. They informed people by phone about quick, transparent, and significant earnings. After receiving consent from the client, the criminals sent a link to register on the web resource via the Telegram messenger.

A crypto wallet was linked to the site, where victims were offered to transfer funds. After the money was received, an amount equivalent to that sent to the crypto wallet allegedly appeared in the person's personal account.

When the investment goal was achieved, the attackers ceased all contact with the defrauded clients. The investigation established that five citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan and two citizens of Ukraine were affected.

The amount of damage caused is over 92 thousand US dollars. Law enforcement officers also established that more than 1,500 foreigners suffered at the hands of financial fraudsters.

The criminals were exposed and detained by employees of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Odesa Region (including cyberpolice), as well as the Cyberpolice Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The detainees were notified of suspicion to the organizer, two co-organizers, and six other involved persons under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Fraud committed on an especially large scale or by an organized group). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from five to twelve years with confiscation of property.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldUNN-Odesa
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kazakhstan
Odesa