Three European countries are ready for sanctions against Iran over nuclear program - FT

France, Germany, and Great Britain have informed the UN of their readiness to impose sanctions against Iran if it does not resume negotiations with the international community regarding its nuclear program. This is reported by Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

The foreign ministers of the three countries sent a letter to the UN, warning of the possibility of imposing sanctions if Iran does not take appropriate measures. They added that they offered Iran an extension to avoid the automatic imposition of sanctions at the end of this month.

We have made it clear that if Iran is unwilling to reach a diplomatic solution by the end of August 2025 or does not take advantage of the opportunity to extend the agreement, we are ready to trigger the sanctions snapback mechanism. - the statement of the foreign ministers reads.

The statement was signed by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, and British Foreign Minister David Lammy. This happened two months after the US and Israel struck nuclear facilities in Iran.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Iran expressed readiness for negotiations with the United States of America on a new nuclear deal, but for now in an indirect format.

Before that, UNN reported that the US and European countries set a deadline for a new nuclear deal with Iran – the end of August. If an agreement is not reached, the "snapback" mechanism will be triggered, returning all UN Security Council sanctions.