Three dead, three wounded in Kryvyi Rih due to Russian attack - Vilkul

Three people were killed and three wounded in a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"As of now, there are three dead and three wounded. The wounded are being helped," Vilkul wrote.

Previously

The head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, reported that, according to preliminary data, three people were killed in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the Russian attack. In the city, the Russian attack damaged an educational institution and residential buildings.