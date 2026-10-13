"Three are undergoing examinations, two are undergoing surgery" — the number of people injured in the enemy strike on a university in Rivne has increased

The number of people injured as a result of the enemy strike on an educational institution in Rivne has risen to 25, UNN reports, citing the National Police.

Three more people are currently being examined by medics. Two people who were in serious condition are undergoing surgery - the statement said.

The aftermath of the enemy attack on Rivne. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Police officers and SBU personnel continue to work at the scene. State Emergency Service employees and municipal services are clearing up the consequences of the Russian attack.

Russian attack destroyed building of Rivne State University of the Humanities; students were in a shelter - Ministry of Education

We remind you

In Rivne, an enemy drone struck the building of an educational institution in the city center on the morning of October 13. Earlier, 20 people were reported injured.