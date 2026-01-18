Threatens not only Ukraine but also NATO: Russia increases production of attack UAVs - CPD

Russia is not slowing down the pace of production of attack UAVs. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Russia plans to continue increasing the pace of production of attack drones.

This is a threat not only to us, but also the main threat to the European part of NATO - Kovalenko wrote.

He added that "it is a Russian drone, not a Russian infantryman, that first crosses the border with the Alliance."

Recall

Russia began attacking Ukraine with Shahed-type drones, which have an air-to-air missile, as well as Shaheds with a control mode that allows the operator to fly the drone in semi-automatic online mode at distances up to 150 km.

