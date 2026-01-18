Threatens not only Ukraine but also NATO: Russia increases production of attack UAVs - CPD

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 18, 11:31 AM • 16364 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 28210 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 24885 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 55640 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 87933 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 42559 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 52359 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 57266 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 46622 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 77288 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Emergency shutdown schedules applied in Kyiv region - DTEKJanuary 18, 11:57 AM • 5728 views
The week will start with frosts: a meteorologist gave a forecast for January 19January 18, 12:30 PM • 4412 views
German military personnel left Greenland early without explanation - BILDJanuary 18, 12:55 PM • 9396 views
"By promising Ukraine planes, the president acted like a bull in a china shop": why the Czech Foreign Minister criticized PavelJanuary 18, 01:25 PM • 6526 views
Did Ukraine allegedly provide the US with "distorted intelligence"? The GUR rejected fakes from Kremlin bot farms03:41 PM • 9182 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 39875 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 77292 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 45633 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 76587 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 105495 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Greenland
United States
Germany
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 14982 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 27722 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 24807 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 22706 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 22094 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Bild

Threatens not only Ukraine but also NATO: Russia increases production of attack UAVs - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Russia is not slowing down the pace of production of attack UAVs and plans to increase it. This threatens Ukraine and the European part of NATO, as Russian drones will be the first to cross the border with the Alliance.

Threatens not only Ukraine but also NATO: Russia increases production of attack UAVs - CPD

Russia is not slowing down the pace of production of attack UAVs. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Russia plans to continue increasing the pace of production of attack drones.

This is a threat not only to us, but also the main threat to the European part of NATO

- Kovalenko wrote.

He added that "it is a Russian drone, not a Russian infantryman, that first crosses the border with the Alliance."

Recall

Russia began attacking Ukraine with Shahed-type drones, which have an air-to-air missile, as well as Shaheds with a control mode that allows the operator to fly the drone in semi-automatic online mode at distances up to 150 km.

Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters28.11.25, 03:30 • 20744 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
NATO
Ukraine