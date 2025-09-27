$41.490.00
Threatens not only Russia and China: Lavrov stated that NATO is trying to encircle the entire Eurasia militarily

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at the UN General Assembly that Russia has no intention of attacking NATO and EU countries, but NATO threatens all of Eurasia. He also spoke in favor of reforming the UN Security Council and condemned the Hamas attack on Israel.

Threatens not only Russia and China: Lavrov stated that NATO is trying to encircle the entire Eurasia militarily

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov, spoke at the UN General Assembly and made a number of loud and not-so-loud statements. He assured that Russia allegedly does not intend to attack NATO and EU countries, but immediately emphasized that NATO allegedly is trying to encircle the entire Eurasia militarily, reports UNN.

Details

Here are a number of Lavrov's statements with which he tried to deceive and frighten the UN:

— Russia is open to peace talks and hopes for a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict through continued dialogue between Moscow and Washington;

— Russia does not intend to attack NATO and EU countries, but any aggression against Russia will provoke a "decisive rebuff";

— NATO threatens not only Russia and China, it is trying to encircle the entire Eurasia militarily;

— Russia advocates for the reform of the UN Security Council, but at the same time "does not agitate for a revolution against anyone";

— Russia strongly condemned the Hamas attack on Israel, but there is no justification for the deaths of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and plans for the annexation of the West Bank.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte supported the statement by US President Donald Trump on the need to shoot down Russian aircraft invading the Alliance's airspace.

Antonina Tumanova

