UN countries must unite efforts to force Russia to move towards peace – President of Ukraine

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
September 23, 07:19 PM • 11931 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 21702 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 21208 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 20856 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 42672 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 25320 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 58883 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 41700 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 38839 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 51527 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.7m/s
76%
754mm
Popular news
Defense Forces liberated 360 km² of occupied territory - ZelenskyySeptember 23, 06:03 PM • 7548 views
Trump to talk to Orban about Hungary buying Russian oilSeptember 23, 06:21 PM • 8032 views
Europe aims to abandon Russian energy by 2027: von der Leyen meets with TrumpSeptember 23, 06:37 PM • 7314 views
NATO will not shoot down Russian planes: Rubio outlines conditionsSeptember 23, 06:48 PM • 18342 views
Russian Kursk region under drone attack: energy facilities damagedVideoSeptember 23, 08:05 PM • 6032 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 42666 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 33561 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 48591 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 49491 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 58878 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Switzerland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 18160 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 79306 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 40536 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 55546 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 107266 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
SpaceX Starship
MiG-31
E-6 Mercury

UN countries must unite efforts to force Russia to move towards peace – President of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York that UN countries must unite efforts to force Russia to move towards peace. He emphasized that Russia uses its veto power in the Security Council to prolong the war.

UN countries must unite efforts to force Russia to move towards peace – President of Ukraine

United Nations countries must make a concerted effort to force Russia to move towards peace. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

The Head of State noted that the world's attention to the United Nations is weakening, the UN is losing influence, and too often there is a lack of real solutions to fundamental issues.

This is what we need to talk about today – about tools that, unfortunately, are not working now. But they will work, I am sure, they will work if you act actively, if we act actively. After all, the main tool is in your hands

– Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President stressed that Russia uses its veto power in the UN Security Council to prolong the war and continue the killings.

Putin only cares about using every meeting, every chance to prolong the war. Every day Russia kills our people, destroys our cities and shows no signs that it will ever return to the principles of the UN Charter

- said the Head of State.

He noted that Ukraine, together with Great Britain, France and more than 30 countries, is building a new security architecture within the coalition of the willing.

We count on the reliable support of the United States. Real security guarantees must become a line that Russia will not be able to cross again

- the President emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that strengthening the air defense of Ukraine and its partners with a joint system to counter missiles and drones will force Russia to stop its air attacks and seek a truce on the ground.

You – the United States, China, Great Britain, France, permanent members of the Security Council – represent a key global force, a force that must act when international law is unable to do so. And no, not Russia. With this war, Russia has discredited itself: even those who do not yet openly criticize Putin still feel that Russia's presence brings nothing good

- Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, the UN Security Council member states and the United Nations as a whole must unite their efforts to force Russia to stop the war.

If you unite to end this war, even Russia will be forced to comply. And if some of you act and others delay, the war will continue

- he is convinced.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that Ukraine seeks peace more than other states, while Russia ignores the losses and lives of its people. According to the President, the joint voice of the UN will force Russia to feel the consequences of the war and begin the path to peace.

"Be an effective force. Act together. Please. Unite at last to stop Russia's war. And we know how to guarantee security. Now a strong impetus is needed to force Russia to move towards peace," the Head of State concluded.

Recall

On Monday, September 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in New York with the First Lady and his team to participate in the UN General Assembly, the Summit of the Coalition for the Return of Children, and the Crimea Platform.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is building a new security architecture together with Great Britain, France, and more than 30 countries. This comes after the Budapest Memorandum, which was supposed to guarantee security, "failed" and turned into "empty words."

Ukraine, EU and 36 other countries jointly called on Russia to stop killings and start meaningful negotiations - statement23.09.25, 23:34 • 1180 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
Vladimir Putin
United Nations Security Council
United Nations
New York City
France
United Kingdom
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine