UN countries must unite efforts to force Russia to move towards peace – President of Ukraine

United Nations countries must make a concerted effort to force Russia to move towards peace. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

The Head of State noted that the world's attention to the United Nations is weakening, the UN is losing influence, and too often there is a lack of real solutions to fundamental issues.

This is what we need to talk about today – about tools that, unfortunately, are not working now. But they will work, I am sure, they will work if you act actively, if we act actively. After all, the main tool is in your hands – Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President stressed that Russia uses its veto power in the UN Security Council to prolong the war and continue the killings.

Putin only cares about using every meeting, every chance to prolong the war. Every day Russia kills our people, destroys our cities and shows no signs that it will ever return to the principles of the UN Charter - said the Head of State.

He noted that Ukraine, together with Great Britain, France and more than 30 countries, is building a new security architecture within the coalition of the willing.

We count on the reliable support of the United States. Real security guarantees must become a line that Russia will not be able to cross again - the President emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that strengthening the air defense of Ukraine and its partners with a joint system to counter missiles and drones will force Russia to stop its air attacks and seek a truce on the ground.

You – the United States, China, Great Britain, France, permanent members of the Security Council – represent a key global force, a force that must act when international law is unable to do so. And no, not Russia. With this war, Russia has discredited itself: even those who do not yet openly criticize Putin still feel that Russia's presence brings nothing good - Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, the UN Security Council member states and the United Nations as a whole must unite their efforts to force Russia to stop the war.

If you unite to end this war, even Russia will be forced to comply. And if some of you act and others delay, the war will continue - he is convinced.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that Ukraine seeks peace more than other states, while Russia ignores the losses and lives of its people. According to the President, the joint voice of the UN will force Russia to feel the consequences of the war and begin the path to peace.

"Be an effective force. Act together. Please. Unite at last to stop Russia's war. And we know how to guarantee security. Now a strong impetus is needed to force Russia to move towards peace," the Head of State concluded.

Recall

On Monday, September 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in New York with the First Lady and his team to participate in the UN General Assembly, the Summit of the Coalition for the Return of Children, and the Crimea Platform.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is building a new security architecture together with Great Britain, France, and more than 30 countries. This comes after the Budapest Memorandum, which was supposed to guarantee security, "failed" and turned into "empty words."

Ukraine, EU and 36 other countries jointly called on Russia to stop killings and start meaningful negotiations - statement