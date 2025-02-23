Thousands of Hungarian judges protest in Budapest: what angered them

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 18952 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 38158 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 76582 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 45958 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109992 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96387 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111940 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116594 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148757 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 88800 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 44811 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105317 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 56394 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 37798 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 76555 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109989 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148756 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139695 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172196 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 14658 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 37859 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132594 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134477 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162964 views
Thousands of Hungarian judges protest in Budapest: what angered them

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100505 views

In Budapest, several thousand judicial employees marched for the independence of the judiciary in Hungary. The protesters opposed the “freezing” of salary increases and demanded guarantees of judicial independence.

In the Hungarian capital Budapest, on Saturday, February 22, several thousand judicial employees and their supporters marched to demand that the independence of the judiciary in the country be guaranteed. This was reported by UNN with reference to Telex.

Details

The protesters opposed the agreement reached by the government with the National Council of Judges of Hungary, which provides for a "freeze" on salary increases for judicial employees.

"Democracy cannot function without free and independent judges. ... Judges' salaries have not changed since last spring, which is contrary to international standards," said Mikael Sjoberg, President of the European Association of Judges.

In her turn , the president of the Hungarian Association of Judges, Katalin Boros, noted that the government's decision could infringe on the rights of judges.

"Judges . can serve society only if the judiciary is properly independent and has adequate living conditions. If independence is shaken, the rights of every citizen may be jeopardized," she said.

Image

Context

This is not the first time that Hungarian judges have held rallies in support of the independence of the judiciary in the country. For example, on December 11 last year, after the agreement between the government and the National Judicial Council was approved, thousands of judges went on protests. They argued that the Hungarian Supreme Court had "sold out" the independence and honor of the judiciary, as it should not have tied the salary increase to the adoption of the planned reforms.

Recall

Hungary opposed the extension of EU sanctions against Russians and Belarusians and the allocation of a 20 billion euro aid package to Ukraine. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Earlier, he said that the European Union again wanted to impose sanctions against the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, but Hungary prevented it.

Stefanishyna confirms that Hungary has blocked negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
hungaryHungary
budapeshtBudapest

