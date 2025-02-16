Stefanishyna confirms that Hungary has blocked negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 15141 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 56238 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 80217 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107604 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 80135 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118691 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101363 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113107 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116751 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154154 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 93533 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 61560 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 30546 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 91989 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 52689 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107604 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118691 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154154 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144703 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177007 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 52689 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 91989 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134552 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136465 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164669 views
Stefanishyna confirms that Hungary has blocked negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU

Stefanishyna confirms that Hungary has blocked negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34372 views

Hungary has blocked the start of negotiations on the first cluster of Ukraine's accession to the EU, demanding an expanded list of conditions. Budapest insists on an additional plan to protect national minorities.

Hungary has blocked the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Hungary is demanding an expanded list of conditions.

This was confirmed in Munich by Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olha Stefanishyna, UNN reports .

As we speak, one member state is blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU - it happened just yesterday

- she said.

On the sidelines of the conference, Stefanyshyna confirmed that it was Hungary.

Indeed, our colleagues from the member states have informed us that EU representatives were unable to approve an official invitation to Ukraine to open the first cluster of accession negotiations. Allegedly, Hungary is demanding to expand the list of conditions imposed on Ukraine

- said the Vice Prime Minister.

We are talking about the Fundamentals cluster, , which deals with the rule of law and democratic values. The Polish EU presidency had previously presented a draft letter with the conditions for opening this cluster.

Ukraine has to prepare and adopt two roadmaps: a rule of law reform plan and a public administration reform plan. This document was supported by almost all member states, except for Hungary, which put forward additional requirements.

According to EU diplomats, official Budapest is demanding a plan to protect national minorities from Kyiv. This could lead to a delay or even disruption of the opening of the first negotiation cluster, scheduled for April.

The blocking took place on the day that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, at the same conference in Munich, announced the need to speed up Ukraine's European integration. Poland, during its presidency of the EU Council, is seeking to open two of the six negotiating clusters with Ukraine - the Fundamentals cluster, which deals with the rule of law, and the External Relations cluster, which deals with foreign policy and defense issues.

Stefanyshyna said that Hungary and Slovakia are putting forward their own conditions, which are related not only to economic but also to geopolitical interests.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Politics
