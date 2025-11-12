Thousands of consumers left without power in three regions due to enemy attacks

As a result of the enemy drone attack, three regions in Ukraine were de-energized, and equipment was damaged. Most consumers have already been supplied with power. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Details

Yesterday, Russian drones attacked energy infrastructure in several regions. As a result, equipment was damaged and there were temporary power outages in several regions of the country.

In particular, in Odesa region, more than 12,000 consumers were left without electricity, in Dnipropetrovsk region - 8,600, while in Zaporizhzhia - about 6,500. Also, the situation remains difficult in the frontline and border regions.

Restoration work is underway in each region - where the security situation allows and after examining the sites of strikes by rescuers - the Ministry of Energy said in a post.

Hourly outages are in effect for two to four queues, and in the vast majority of regions - for three and a half queues, including for industry and business.

We urge consumers to use electricity rationally, especially during peak hours - in the morning and in the evening. Economical consumption helps reduce the load on the energy system and avoid new restrictions - the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

Recall

Russian troops attacked energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine. In most regions, hourly power outage schedules are applied from 00:00 to 23:59.