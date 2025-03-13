"This is a tough game": Duda called to "give a chance" to Trump in the matter of negotiations to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
Andrzej Duda stated that he does not consider Trump pro-Russian on the issue of Ukraine, urging to give him a chance to stop the war. He also criticized Sikorski for interfering in the Starlink topic on Twitter.
Polish President Andrzej Duda has stated that he does not believe US President Donald Trump is conducting "pro-Moscow" negotiations regarding the cessation of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. He stated this in an interview with the Financial Times, writes UNN.
"This is not delicate diplomacy, it's a tough game, but in my opinion, it's not that President Trump is only nice and soft on Russia," Duda said. "I think he is using tools against Russia, although they may not be as loud and noticeable as the ones he uses against Ukraine."
"So far, no one has managed to stop this war, so let's give President Trump a chance," he said.
Last weekend, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski clashed with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump ally Elon Musk on social media over Ukraine's access to Musk's Starlink satellite system, with Musk calling Sikorski a "little man". Tusk intervened to urge Poland's allies to show respect for weaker partners, not arrogance.
Instead, Duda criticized Sikorski for an "absolutely unnecessary" intervention in the Starlink topic. "You don't discuss with the American administration on Twitter, you do it through diplomatic channels," he said.