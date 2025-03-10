Tusk reminded about respect for allies against the backdrop of Musk's conflict with the Polish Foreign Minister regarding Starlink for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Prime Minister of Poland called for respect for partners after the dispute between Sikorski and Musk over Starlink. The conflict arose from Musk's statements about the criticality of Starlink for Ukraine and the reaction of the Polish minister.
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk reminded about respect for partners and allies amid the discussion between the head of Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and billionaire Elon Musk regarding Starlink for Ukraine, reports UNN.
True leadership means respect for partners and allies. Even for the smaller and weaker ones. No arrogance. Dear friends, think about this
His comment came after an exchange of messages between Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and the head of SpaceX, which owns Starlink, Elon Musk, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the provision of Starlink services to Ukraine.
Elon Musk, a Trump advisor and billionaire, earlier on Sunday stated that "the entire front line of Ukraine would collapse" if he turned off Starlink, his satellite internet company, which provoked a diplomatic conflict.
Radoslaw Sikorski, Poland's foreign minister, which pays for most of the Starlink connection in Ukraine, wrote on X that "if SpaceX proves to be an unreliable provider, we will be forced to look for other providers." This drew criticism from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who accused him of "fabrication," adding that "no one threatened to disconnect Ukraine from Starlink." And Musk responded to Sikorski's post with "quiet, little man."