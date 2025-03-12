The US can do "devastating" things to the Russian economy, but wants peace - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that the US is considering financial measures against Russia, but wants peace in Ukraine. He added that Ukraine allegedly changed its position on negotiations.
US President Donald Trump said that there are things that can be done financially, and they would be very bad for Russia, but he does not want to do this, because he wants an end to the war, reports UNN.
There are things you can do that won't be pleasant financially. I can do things financially. It would be very bad for Russia. I don't want to do that because I want peace
He stressed that these financial things could be "devastating for Moscow."
We are getting closer to maybe doing something about Ukraine
He also acknowledged that the "difficult Ukrainian side" had changed its thinking.
I had someone (Zelenskyy - ed) who didn't seem to want peace. Now he has agreed to peace
Remind
US President Donald Trump said that an American delegation is heading to Russia to discuss a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine.