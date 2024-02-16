Third truck with contraband cigarettes stopped at the border in a month

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102403 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129383 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130348 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171813 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169599 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276155 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177901 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167020 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148723 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244761 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102058 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 88987 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 85796 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 98124 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 39144 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276155 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244761 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229968 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255407 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241278 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 6382 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129383 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103858 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103982 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120276 views
Third truck with contraband cigarettes stopped at the border in a month

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25017 views

After two previous detentions, a third truck was intercepted this month as it tried to smuggle cigarettes across the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

Another attempt to illegally smuggle cigarettes across the customs border in Bukovyna is blocked This is the third truck with contraband cigarettes in a month. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Under the procedural supervision of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, the third truck heading to Romania with smuggled cigarettes was exposed within a month,

- the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, the truck was following the same route as the previous two - to the Krasnoilsk customs post of the Chernivtsi Customs. However, during the detention of the previous gas tanker with UAH 12 million worth of contraband, the organizers decided not to take any risks and left the territory of Chernivtsi region.

To conceal the crime, the cargo was taken to Zakarpattia region, where a tanker with contraband was left at a parking lot. After its search, more than 64,000 packs of tobacco products were found and seized. As a reminder, two more trucks with 230,000 packs of cigarettes were detained at the Krasnoilsk customs post of the Chernivtsi Customs on February 7 and 9,

- the statement said.

They acted according to a well-established scheme: boxes of tobacco products were transported in the caches of gasoline and gas tankers, and for customs control they provided documents that they were going to Romania without cargo.

The head of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, Anton Kovalskyi, noted that since the beginning of the year, the illegal transportation of more than 300 thousand packs of tobacco products across the customs border of Ukraine, totaling more than UAH 21 million, has been blocked.

Currently, two participants of the scheme have been served a notice of suspicion and a measure of restraint has been chosen. The seized tobacco products and vehicles were seized.

Recall

A Lviv resident tried to smuggle more than a thousand packs of contraband cigarettes to Poland, hidden in the structural cavities of a semi-trailer.

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
bukovinaBukovina
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
chernivtsiChernivtsi
lvivLviv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising