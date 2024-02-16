Third truck with contraband cigarettes stopped at the border in a month

Another attempt to illegally smuggle cigarettes across the customs border in Bukovyna is blocked This is the third truck with contraband cigarettes in a month. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Under the procedural supervision of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, the third truck heading to Romania with smuggled cigarettes was exposed within a month, - the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, the truck was following the same route as the previous two - to the Krasnoilsk customs post of the Chernivtsi Customs. However, during the detention of the previous gas tanker with UAH 12 million worth of contraband, the organizers decided not to take any risks and left the territory of Chernivtsi region.

To conceal the crime, the cargo was taken to Zakarpattia region, where a tanker with contraband was left at a parking lot. After its search, more than 64,000 packs of tobacco products were found and seized. As a reminder, two more trucks with 230,000 packs of cigarettes were detained at the Krasnoilsk customs post of the Chernivtsi Customs on February 7 and 9, - the statement said.

They acted according to a well-established scheme: boxes of tobacco products were transported in the caches of gasoline and gas tankers, and for customs control they provided documents that they were going to Romania without cargo.

The head of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, Anton Kovalskyi, noted that since the beginning of the year, the illegal transportation of more than 300 thousand packs of tobacco products across the customs border of Ukraine, totaling more than UAH 21 million, has been blocked.



Currently, two participants of the scheme have been served a notice of suspicion and a measure of restraint has been chosen. The seized tobacco products and vehicles were seized.

Recall

A Lviv resident tried to smuggle more than a thousand packs of contraband cigarettes to Poland, hidden in the structural cavities of a semi-trailer.