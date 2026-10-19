They endured pressure and threats from the occupiers — 11 children returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region

Another 11 children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region to territory controlled by Ukraine. Among them are children who faced pressure, threats, and attempts to impose Russian propaganda. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Another eleven children have been returned from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region to territory controlled by Ukraine. They are eight boys and three girls aged from 1 year and 1 month to 17 years - the statement said.

It is noted that among those rescued were children who had endured pressure from the Russian occupiers, threats, and attempts to impose Russian propaganda. A nine-year-old boy was involved in military training at an occupation-run school, and after he drew a blue-and-yellow flag, FSB officers threatened his family.

Thirteen-year-old Polina was also evacuated. She had survived an attack by a Russian combat drone near her home. After that, the girl was afraid to go outside, Prokudin reported.

All the children are currently safe and receiving the necessary assistance. Since the beginning of the year, 230 children have been evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories of the region, the post said.

Five more children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region to the territory of Ukraine under government control