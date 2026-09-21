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Five more children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region to the territory of Ukraine under government control

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

Three boys and two girls aged 10 to 17 were returned to the territory of Ukraine under government control. The children are undergoing reintegration.

Five more children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region to the territory of Ukraine under government control

Another five children from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region have returned to territory controlled by Ukraine. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN writes.

They are three boys and two girls aged between 10 and 17. Among those rescued are two teenagers, aged 17 and 14, who endured constant pressure, threats and propaganda from the occupiers

- the statement reads.

It is noted that the 17-year-old boy was forced to attend an occupation-run school because of threats against his family. Armed Russian servicemen regularly broke into the house, conducted searches and checked phones and equipment. At the age of 16, he was forced to sign a summons to the military enlistment office.

The family of the 14-year-old boy was threatened with sending him to an orphanage if he did not attend a Russian school. There, the teenager faced Russian propaganda every day, while Russian servicemen urged children to become combat drone operators

- Prokudin reported.

According to him, all five children are now safe and are undergoing reintegration at the "Nadiyi ta Vidnovlennia" (Hope and Recovery) centers, where they receive psychological support, assistance with documents and the necessary care.

The return took place as part of the presidential initiative Bring Kids Back UA, with the assistance of the charitable organization Save Ukraine. According to the regional military administration, since the beginning of 2026, 190 children from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region have already returned to territory controlled by Ukraine.

OSCE PA adopted a resolution calling on the russian federation to release prisoners and return Ukrainian children12.07.26, 00:37 • 18197 views

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